Tractor Supply to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $10.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.56. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.61. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

