Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,096.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,978.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 244,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 232,939 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,832.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $75,565,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

