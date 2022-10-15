Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

