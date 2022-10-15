Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $22.60. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 15,106 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

