Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.53. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.11.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

(Get Rating)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.