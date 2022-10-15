Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

