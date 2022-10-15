Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,843,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

