Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,724 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

