Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,768 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.