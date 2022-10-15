Truist Financial Corp Acquires 312 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,846,554. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.34 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

