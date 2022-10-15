Truist Financial Corp Acquires 40,534 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Activity

Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.