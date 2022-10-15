Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,504 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Up 4.2 %

HHC opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.