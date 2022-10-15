Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

