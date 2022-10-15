Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Civeo were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 46.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVEO stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.74.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

