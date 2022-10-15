Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Civeo were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 46.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
Civeo Price Performance
CVEO stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.74.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.