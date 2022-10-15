Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Integer by 76.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $95.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

