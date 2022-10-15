Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,575 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XVV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XVV opened at $26.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.