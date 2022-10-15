Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,639 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marcus by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 56,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marcus

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCS opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

