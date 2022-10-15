Truist Financial Corp Buys 46,113 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4,171.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $6,283,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $39.29 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

