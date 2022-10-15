Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $287,372,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

