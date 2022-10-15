Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $19,934,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $67.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

