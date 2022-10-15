Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $57.44 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

