Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $98.04 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

