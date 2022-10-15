Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.2 %

LOPE stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.