Truist Financial Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 67.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.