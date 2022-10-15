Truist Financial Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

