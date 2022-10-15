Truist Financial Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 145,514 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.