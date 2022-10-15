Truist Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,418,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $21,224,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.32 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

