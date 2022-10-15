Truist Financial Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $147.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.