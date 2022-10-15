Truist Financial Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

