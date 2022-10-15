Truist Financial Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,737 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

GOLD stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

