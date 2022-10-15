Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 119.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Invesco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

