Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

About JD.com

Shares of JD opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

