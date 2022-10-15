Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $74.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.