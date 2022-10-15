Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

