Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHP opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

