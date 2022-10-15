Truist Financial Corp Purchases 21,155 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

