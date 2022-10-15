Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.41. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

