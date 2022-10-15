Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,185 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

