Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,395 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

