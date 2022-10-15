Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,711 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 7.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,373 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

