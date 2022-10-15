Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,066 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

NetApp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.