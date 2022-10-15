Truist Financial Corp Sells 497 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 266,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 99.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $326.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

