Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,270 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $16.37 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

