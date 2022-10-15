Truist Financial Corp Sells 547 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

