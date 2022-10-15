Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,750 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $11.93 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

