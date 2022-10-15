Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,638 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Snap Stock Down 5.6 %

Snap stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,517 over the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

