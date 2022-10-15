Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,406 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gentherm by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THRM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

