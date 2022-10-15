Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,211,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.27.

TYL opened at $315.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

