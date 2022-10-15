U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,712 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.62.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

