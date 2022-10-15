UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 674,652 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,832.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

