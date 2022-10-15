UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 674,652 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,832.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
